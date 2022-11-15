Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 15, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 28. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North winds at 8 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 1. Breezy, with an east wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.