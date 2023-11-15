Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 15, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Southwest winds of 6 to 9 mph and becoming south-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly before 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 23. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.