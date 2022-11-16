Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 16, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph, becoming east-northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 19. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.