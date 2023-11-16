Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 16, 2023

Today – Rain and snow showers are likely before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.