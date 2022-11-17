Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 17, 2022

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 26. West-southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10 pm and midnight. Cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with an east wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Friday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.