Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 17, 2023

Today – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thanksgiving Day – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.