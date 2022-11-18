Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 18, 2022

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. East-northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.