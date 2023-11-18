Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 18, 2023

Today – Isolated showers after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then scattered snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thanksgiving Day – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.