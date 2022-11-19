Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 19, 2022

Today – Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 43.