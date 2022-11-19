Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 19, 2022

Today – Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 43.