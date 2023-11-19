Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 19, 2023

Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. South-southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow shower before 11 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. West wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24.

Thanksgiving Day – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 15. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.