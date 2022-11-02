Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022

Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Thursday

Today – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11 am and 1 pm, then rain likely after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 pm. Low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. A new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Thursday – Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Blustery, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming north-northwest at 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm and 10 pm, then a chance of snow after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.