Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 2, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers between 11 am and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.