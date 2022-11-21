Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 21, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.