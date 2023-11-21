Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 21, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest winds around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low of around 25. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light east-southeast wind becoming east-northeast at 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night – Snow showers. Low around 13. Windy, with a northeast wind of 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Windy, with a northeast wind of 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Blustery.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.