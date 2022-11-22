Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 22, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind of around 7 mph.

Tonight– Increasing clouds, with a low around 16. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow between 2 pm and 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.