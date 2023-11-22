Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 22, 2023

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamstter areas from 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow accumulations of two to five inches with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, with the heaviest snowfall and strong winds occurring between 3 p.m. Thursday and sunrise on Friday.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West-southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becomes light south after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Snow showers. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 30 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Friday – Snow showers, mainly before 11 am. High near 21. Windy, with an east-northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.