Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 23, 2022

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 22 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.