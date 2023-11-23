Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 23, 2023

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. this evening until 11 a.m. on Friday

Thanksgiving Day – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 8 to 18 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Friday – Snow showers, mainly before noon. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 11 am. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 26 to 31 mph, decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 12 to 17 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.