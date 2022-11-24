Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 24, 2022

Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.