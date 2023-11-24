Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 24, 2023

Today – Snow, mainly before 3 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 10 am. High near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with an east-northeast wind of 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 1 am and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with an east wind of 8 to 18 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 25. East-northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.