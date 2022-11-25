Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 25, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.