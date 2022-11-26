Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 26, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.