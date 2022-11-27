Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 27, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind of around 16 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.