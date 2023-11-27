Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 27, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Light south wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.