Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 29, 2022

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 10 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a south wind of 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.