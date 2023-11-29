Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 29, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.