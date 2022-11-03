Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 8 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values are as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 10 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.