Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 3, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers between 9 am and 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 42.