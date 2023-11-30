Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 30, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.