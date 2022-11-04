Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Windy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind of 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. West-southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming south-southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. South wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.