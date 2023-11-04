Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 4, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.