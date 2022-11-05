Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 5, 2022

November 5, 2022

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then scattered snow showers between 8 pm and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 31 mph, decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday – Isolated snow showers between noon and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a south wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a south wind of 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south wind of 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.