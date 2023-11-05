Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 5, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2 am and 5 am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers between 10 am and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 15.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Veterans Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

