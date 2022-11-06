Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 6, 2022

November 6, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West-southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly between midnight and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a south wind of 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a south wind of 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely before 11 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 11 am and 4 pm, then snow showers likely after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy, with a south wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Breezy.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.