Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 6, 2023

Today – Isolated showers between 2 pm and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 15. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 49.

Invalid mfunc tag syntax. The correct format is: <!-- W3TC_DYNAMIC_SECURITY mfunc PHP code --><!-- /mfunc W3TC_DYNAMIC_SECURITY --> or <!-- W3TC_DYNAMIC_SECURITY mfunc -->PHP code<!-- /mfunc W3TC_DYNAMIC_SECURITY -->.