Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Breezy, with a south wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 16 to 21 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 35. Windy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then rain showers likely between 11 am and 3 pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.