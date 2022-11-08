Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 8, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Windy, with a south wind of 18 to 23 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Snow showers. High near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.