Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 1, 2023

Today – Isolated showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 17 to 23 mph, becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south-southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31. Blustery.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 32.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68.