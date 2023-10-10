Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 10, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. Breezy, with a south wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Monday -Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.