Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming west 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low of around 33. Northwest wind around 5 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.