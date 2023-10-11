Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 11, 2023

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 pm and 5 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then scattered rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday Night – Scattered rain showers before 10 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 10 pm and 5 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. North wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. East-southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.