Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low of around 31. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming south-southwest in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South-southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low of around 31.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.