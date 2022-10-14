Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming east-northeast at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 30. Blustery, with an east-northeast wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 62. East-northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 33.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65.