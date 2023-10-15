Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 15, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind is coming west at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 36.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69.