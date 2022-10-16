Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 16, 2022

October 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 61. East-northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 32. North northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.