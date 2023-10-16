Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 16, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 36.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.