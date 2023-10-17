Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a south wind of 14 to 19 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.