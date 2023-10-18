Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 18, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low of around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west-southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 37.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.