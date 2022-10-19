Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North-northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east-southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind of 8 to 17 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before 4 am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.