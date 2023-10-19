Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 19, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38.

Monday – Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night –

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 31.

Wednesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.